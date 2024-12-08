ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Outperform Rating at Evercore ISI

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.22 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

