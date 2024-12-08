CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.24 and last traded at $120.00. 46,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 485,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

View Our Latest Report on CEIX

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $574.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 37,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.