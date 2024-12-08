Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:RY FY2026 Earnings

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.82. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$181.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$178.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$159.17. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$123.44 and a one year high of C$180.45. The firm has a market cap of C$251.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.91, for a total transaction of C$1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,197.75. This represents a 99.75 % decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.