Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:BNS FY2025 Earnings

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.06. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$76.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$78.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$59.62 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.