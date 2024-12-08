Cormark Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$142.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on NA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$136.10.

Shares of NA stock opened at C$132.75 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$93.31 and a twelve month high of C$141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$121.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

