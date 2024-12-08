Cormark Predicts Weaker Earnings for National Bank of Canada

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.66. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts lowered National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NA opened at C$132.75 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$93.31 and a one year high of C$141.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$132.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

