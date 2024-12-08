Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.19. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 3,705 shares.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Critical Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

