Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 623,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 301,186 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.