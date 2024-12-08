Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 623,054 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth approximately $4,942,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,975,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 301,186 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

