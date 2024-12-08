CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,132,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $323.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.01. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $198.01 and a one year high of $333.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

