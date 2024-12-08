DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C3.ai by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in C3.ai by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in C3.ai by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.