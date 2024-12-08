DA Davidson Has Bearish Outlook for Sprinklr FY2025 Earnings

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,068.63. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $101,022.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sprinklr by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $597,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

