Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $226.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $218.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $147.83 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $199.55 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $207.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,278 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $208,620.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,474.72. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,660 shares of company stock worth $12,214,428 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.