Deepak Nath Sells 34,033 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) insider Deepak Nath sold 34,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.50), for a total transaction of £333,863.73 ($425,520.94).
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
LON:SN opened at GBX 980 ($12.49) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,075.54. The company has a market cap of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,629.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
