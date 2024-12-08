Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $510.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9 %

DE stock opened at $444.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Deere & Company by 94.3% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $22,376,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.