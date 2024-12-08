Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

Diaceutics Stock Performance

Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 116.32 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,877.33 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics has a one year low of GBX 84.50 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

