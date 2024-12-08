Diaceutics’ (DXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 160 ($2.04) price target on the stock.
Diaceutics Stock Performance
Shares of LON DXRX opened at GBX 116.32 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,877.33 and a beta of 0.58. Diaceutics has a one year low of GBX 84.50 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.73). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
About Diaceutics
