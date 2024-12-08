Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
Digital Ally Company Profile
