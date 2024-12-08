Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

