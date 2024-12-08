Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,370

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,150 ($52.89) to GBX 4,370 ($55.70) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPLM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($65.00) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital downgraded Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,555 ($58.06).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 4,546 ($57.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,286.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,200 ($40.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,653 ($59.30). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,384.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,304.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 6,627.91%.

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($57.81), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,549,038.80). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

