Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Guggenheim

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 193.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 42,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

