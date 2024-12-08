Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$144.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$134.41. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$89.93 and a 52-week high of C$152.97.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

