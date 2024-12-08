Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$145.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$142.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a one year low of C$89.93 and a one year high of C$152.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 over the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

