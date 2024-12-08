Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Up 0.2 %

NAPA stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.03. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,478,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 265,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 190,498 shares during the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

