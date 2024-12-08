e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $131.23, but opened at $137.60. e.l.f. Beauty shares last traded at $142.00, with a volume of 598,727 shares.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 793.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,980 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 88.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.