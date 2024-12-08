Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $383.21 and last traded at $386.92, with a volume of 287742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $392.98.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.