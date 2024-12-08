Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera Dividend Announcement

TSE:EMA opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.87. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$44.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.84%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

