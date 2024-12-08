Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Emera Trading Up 0.4 %

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.13 and a twelve month high of C$56.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.84%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

