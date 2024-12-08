Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Head-To-Head Survey

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CoStar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emerald and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00 CoStar Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

Volatility & Risk

Emerald currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 63.22%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $93.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given Emerald’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emerald is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Emerald has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emerald and CoStar Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $382.80 million 2.57 -$8.20 million ($0.54) -8.96 CoStar Group $2.46 billion 12.91 $374.70 million $0.44 175.73

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -5.29% -13.26% -1.92% CoStar Group 6.57% 3.53% 2.88%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Emerald on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. It also provides Leasing, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

