Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.31.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Increases Dividend

ENB opened at C$61.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$58.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.05 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The company has a market cap of C$133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total value of C$37,977.60. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

