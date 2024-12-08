Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.31.

TSE ENB opened at C$61.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26. The company has a market cap of C$133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$45.05 and a 52 week high of C$61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

