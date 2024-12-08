Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENSV opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.85. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enservco stock. AlTi Global Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 816,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. AlTi Global Inc. owned about 2.96% of Enservco at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides hot oiling and acidizing, and frac water heating services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It also water hauling and well site construction services. The company owns and operates specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment.

