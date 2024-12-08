Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Entegris by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

