Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $63.14 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $1,072,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,058,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

