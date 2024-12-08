Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) & Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Critical Analysis

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Envestnet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Envestnet $1.34 billion 2.61 -$238.72 million ($4.77) -13.24

Kingold Jewelry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Envestnet -19.56% 20.65% 6.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 0.00 Envestnet 0 7 1 0 2.13

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $61.88, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Kingold Jewelry’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kingold Jewelry is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility and Risk

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 41.48, indicating that its share price is 4,048% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Kingold Jewelry on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

