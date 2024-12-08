Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 309.09% from the stock’s current price.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCH

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Envoy Medical Company Profile

NASDAQ COCH opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Envoy Medical has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.