Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.75 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 309.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
