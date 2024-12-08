EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $240.37, but opened at $248.74. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $248.75, with a volume of 768,624 shares.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.44.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,132. This represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.