EQB (TSE:EQB) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$126.00. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cormark lowered EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$113.63.

EQB Stock Performance

EQB Company Profile

TSE EQB opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.54. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. EQB has a one year low of C$77.96 and a one year high of C$113.20.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

