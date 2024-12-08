Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DSGX Q3 Earnings

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $121.37 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after acquiring an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,037,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

