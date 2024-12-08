Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($56.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
