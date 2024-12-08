Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,400

Experian (LON:EXPN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($56.08) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,710 ($47.29) on Thursday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 3,002 ($38.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,978.56 ($50.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,836.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,709.55. The company has a market cap of £33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3,710.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,600.00%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

