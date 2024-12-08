Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.2 %

FHI stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $408.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $261,212.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,862,646.13. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 12,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $484,378.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,766.56. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,871. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

