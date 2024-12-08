Ferguson (FERG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ferguson to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $216.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $175.42 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $224,963.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $295,361.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,246. This trade represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.