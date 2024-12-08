Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 846,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,307,000 after buying an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FVAL opened at $64.25 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

