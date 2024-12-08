Financial Contrast: United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Risk and Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 284.74% 7.76% 7.29% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westaim and United American Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $8.63 million 54.21 $183.98 million $0.29 12.59 United American Healthcare N/A N/A $720,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Westaim beats United American Healthcare on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About United American Healthcare

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

