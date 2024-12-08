First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 27,022 shares.The stock last traded at $175.87 and had previously closed at $173.75.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 17,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after buying an additional 184,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 60.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

