Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

