Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.15.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $112.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.37. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $843.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 41.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,272,000 after acquiring an additional 180,902 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,842.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

