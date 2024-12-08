Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,035 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 144.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 171,808 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $12,320,351.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,503.21. The trade was a 80.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 17.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,895 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,051. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

