FY2024 Earnings Estimate for GPCR Issued By HC Wainwright

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Structure Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Ghosh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Structure Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Structure Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

GPCR opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.07 and a beta of -3.41. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 60,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 64.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,815 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

