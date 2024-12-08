FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PRE Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prenetics Global in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.32). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prenetics Global’s current full-year earnings is ($3.30) per share.
Prenetics Global Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $47.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.18.
Prenetics Global Company Profile
Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.
