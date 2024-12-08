FY2024 EPS Forecast for Patrick Industries Lifted by Analyst

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $160.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

PATK opened at $137.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Patrick Industries shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, December 16th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, November 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 13th.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $919.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $50.00 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $2,627,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,112.70. This represents a 8.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,675 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

