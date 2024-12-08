FY2025 EPS Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $126.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.10. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $128.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

