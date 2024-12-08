FY2026 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,900,439 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after acquiring an additional 557,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

